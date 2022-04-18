Werenski (upper body) will not return to Sunday's tilt with Anaheim.
Werenski logged just 1:23 of ice time before exiting Sunday's game. The 24-year-old has 47 points through 67 games, tying the career high he set during his 2016-17 rookie campaign. An update on his status should be available ahead of Tuesday's matchup against the Sharks.
