Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Explodes for hat trick
Werenski scored three goals on six shots and was plus-3 in a 4-1 win over Florida on Tuesday.
Werenski was a one-man wrecking crew for the Blue Jackets, opening the scoring in the first period and tallying twice in the final frame. It was his first NHL hat trick and all three goals came at even strength. The 22-year-old is on his way to the most productive season of his young career, collecting 11 goals and 23 points in 33 games, despite missing a two-week stretch in December due to a shoulder injury.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Back on scoresheet•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Activated off injured reserve•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Placed on IR•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Faces four-week absence•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Leaves after scary collision•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Reaches milestone with helper•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.