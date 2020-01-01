Werenski scored three goals on six shots and was plus-3 in a 4-1 win over Florida on Tuesday.

Werenski was a one-man wrecking crew for the Blue Jackets, opening the scoring in the first period and tallying twice in the final frame. It was his first NHL hat trick and all three goals came at even strength. The 22-year-old is on his way to the most productive season of his young career, collecting 11 goals and 23 points in 33 games, despite missing a two-week stretch in December due to a shoulder injury.