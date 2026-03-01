Werenski supplied two assists, fired five shots on net and dished out two hits in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Werenski extended his point streak to nine games, setting a new Blue Jackets franchise record for the longest point streak by a defenseman. His pair of helpers Saturday brought the superstar blueliner up to 45 assists, 65 points, 195 shots on goal and 68 blocked shots across 54 games this season. Since Dec. 11, the 28-year-old defenseman has been held off the scoresheet just two times during his 35-point, 24-game stretch of play. Werenski is making a compelling case for the Norris Trophy, which could be bolstered if the Blue Jackets make a push for a playoff spot following their sluggish start to the season.