Werenski dished out two assists -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Red Wings.

The surging blueliner has three goals and four assists in his past five games, picking up at least one point in each. Not only is his slow start behind him, but Werenski is now on pace for 23 goals and 51 points, both of which would be career highs.

