Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Faces four-week absence
Werenski (shoulder) will be out for four weeks.
Werenski exited Saturday's game against the Islanders after running into the Blue Jackets' net and didn't return. The injury is significant, and while the four-week timetable is approximate, he's not expected to return until Dec. 29 against the Blackhawks. The 22-year-old blueliner has accrued six goals and 16 points -- seven on the power play -- through 26 games, and Ryan Murray stands to be the top left-handed defenseman in his stead.
