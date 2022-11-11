Head coach Brad Larsen said Werenski's upper-body injury "is not good at all," indicating the defenseman could be out long-term, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
A specific timeline on Werenski's return has yet to be established and will likely require additional evaluation. Fantasy managers should prepare to find a replacement for Werenski on virtual squads. Jake Bean seems likely to take on his power-play role, and the Blue Jackets will likely call up a blueliner to fill Werenski's spot in the lineup.
