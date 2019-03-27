Werenski sustained an (undisclosed) injury in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Islanders, but there was no official update available after the game, Alison Lukan of The Athletic reports.

Werenski left the game midway through the third period, but not before tallying a power-play assist to put him five points away from a new career high. The supremely talented offensive defenseman is bound to be reexamined ahead of Thursday's game against the Canadiens.