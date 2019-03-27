Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Fans seeking clarity on injury
Werenski sustained an (undisclosed) injury in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Islanders, but there was no official update available after the game, Alison Lukan of The Athletic reports.
Werenski left the game midway through the third period, but not before tallying a power-play assist to put him five points away from a new career high. The supremely talented offensive defenseman is bound to be reexamined ahead of Thursday's game against the Canadiens.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Registers pair of points•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Huge night against Boston•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Lone point not enough against Pens•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Still goalless in 2019•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Stays hot with two helpers•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Pockets two goals•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...