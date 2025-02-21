Werenski picked up an assist in Team USA's 3-2 loss to Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game on Thursday.

Werenski finished as the tournament's top scorer with six assists in four games. He also had 13 shots. Werenski is having the season of his career, and with 59 points (17 goals, 42 assists) in 55 games, he's in contention for the Norris trophy.