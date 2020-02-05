Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Fires home OT winner
Werenski scored his 17th goal of the season in overtime Tuesday to give the Blue Jackets a 1-0 win over the Panthers.
The tally gave Werenski a new career high, while also ending a dazzling goaltending duel between former Columbus starter Sergei Bobrovsky and new rookie starter Elvis Merzlikins. Werenski has been rolling over the last month, scoring five goals and nine points in his last 13 games, and as long as the 23-year-old stays healthy he seems headed towards a big finish to the campaign.
