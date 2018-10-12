Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: First points of season
Werenski scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Panthers.
The points are his first of the season. Werenski saw a drop in output last season following his outstanding 47-point rookie season. He's a strong bet to get back into that range in 2018-19.
