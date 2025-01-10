Werenski had a goal and an assist in a 6-2 win over the Kraken on Thursday. The goal stood as the game winner.

Werenski has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in a five-game point streak, and his 48 points put him in second in the NHL, one point behind Cale Makar in scoring by defensemen. Werenski makes the game look simple, and if he can pick up the pace slighty, he could be flirt with a 100-point season.