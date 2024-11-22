Werenski scored two goals, including the winner in overtime, and added three assists in a 7-6 overtime win over Tampa Bay.

It was a career game for Werenski, who logged 27:22, had eight shots and two blocks, and helped his team come back from an early 3-0 deficit. He's now tied for second among defenders in both goals (six) and points (19) in 19 games. Werenski is on a four-game, nine-point scoring streak (three goals, six assists) and he has a whopping 73 shots. That puts him third in the NHL behind David Pastrnak (87) and Brady Tkachuk (80). At some point, we all need to start talking about how much Werenski has elevated his game. And do it before his name ends up on a Norris Trophy ballot.