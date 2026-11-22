Werenski had a goal and an assist in Saturday's 4-3 win over Toronto.

Werenski sealed the win when he walked in from the blue line, cut to the slot and backhanded the puck past Anthony Stolarz late in the third. His goal came 52 seconds after Matthew Knies had tied the game, and his goal sealed the Leafs collapse. Werenski is on a four-game, six-point streak (three goals, three assists; 13 shots) that includes a three-game goal streak, too. He has 20 points (five goals 15 assists) in 21 games this season, which makes him one of the most consistent producers over the past few seasons. Werenski had 81 points (22 goals) last year and 82 points (23 goals) in 2024-25.