Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Four helpers in preseason win
Werenski picked up four assists in Friday's 7-6 preseason win over the Penguins.
With Seth Jones (knee) out for 4-6 weeks, Werenski is going to have to carry the offensive load on the Jackets' blue line, and the 21-year-old looked like he was more than up to the task in this one. Assuming he can stay healthy, expect a big increase on the 10 power-play points he scored last year, and perhaps his first 50-point campaign.
