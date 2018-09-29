Werenski picked up four assists in Friday's 7-6 preseason win over the Penguins.

With Seth Jones (knee) out for 4-6 weeks, Werenski is going to have to carry the offensive load on the Jackets' blue line, and the 21-year-old looked like he was more than up to the task in this one. Assuming he can stay healthy, expect a big increase on the 10 power-play points he scored last year, and perhaps his first 50-point campaign.