Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Four points in last four games
Werenski scored Columbus' only goal in a 4-1 loss to the Blackhawks.
Werenski has four points (two goals, two assists) in seven games, but they have all come in his last four games. He hopes to get back to or best his rookie high of 47 points this year, and he's off to a solid start. Make sure Werenski is plugged into your lineup.
