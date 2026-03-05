Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Game-time call
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Werenski (illness) will be a game-time decision against Florida on Thursday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
Werenski has missed the last two games. He is on a nine-game point streak, tallying two goals and 11 assists. Overall, Werenski has 20 goals and 65 points across 54 appearances this season and should get plenty of Norris Trophy consideration at the end of the season. Coach Rick Bowness said that Werenski would not return until he is 100 percent and that could make a return Saturday versus Utah, a better scenario.
