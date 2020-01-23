Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Garners power-play helper
Werenski notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Jets.
Werenski had the secondary helper on Gustav Nyquist's second-period goal. The 22-year-old blueliner has been limited to two assists in seven games since his five-game, seven-goal binge came to an end. For the season, he's at 30 points (11 on the power play), 119 shots on goal and a plus-8 rating in 44 contests.
