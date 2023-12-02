Werenski notched a pair of power-play assists, three shots on goal, three blocked shots and two PIM in Friday's 4-2 win over the Senators.

Werenski racked up 10 assists over his last 11 games in November and has kept the playmaking train rolling in December. The 26-year-old defenseman is up to 18 points (one goal, 17 assists) through 23 outings this season. While he's maintained a spot on the Blue Jackets' top power-play unit, Friday's effort tripled his man-advantage production on the year to three helpers.