Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Getting rest Saturday
Werenski (rest) will not play Saturday night, with the Blue Jackets on the road taking on the Predators, Rob Mixer of 1stOhioBattery.com reports.
Werenski took a step back offensively, as he experienced a 10-point drop compared to his rookie output in 2016-17. Don't get us wrong -- 37 points (16 goals, 21 assists) was definitely serviceable for fantasy owners, but Werenski only had three goals and seven assists on the man advantage after exploding for 21 points in that spot last season.
