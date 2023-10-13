Werenski was placed on injured reserve with a quad contusion Friday.

Werenski was injured in the second period after taking a hit courtesy of the Flyers' Garnet Hathaway, who was assessed a kneeing penalty. It was a tough break for Werenski, who was playing in his first game since Nov. 10, when he suffered a shoulder injury that required surgery. The Blue Jackets recalled David Jiricek to replace Werenski.