Werenski was placed on injured reserve with a quad contusion Friday.
Werenski was injured in the second period after taking a hit courtesy of the Flyers' Garnet Hathaway, who was assessed a kneeing penalty. It was a tough break for Werenski, who was playing in his first game since Nov. 10, when he suffered a shoulder injury that required surgery. The Blue Jackets recalled David Jiricek to replace Werenski.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Exits game with quad injury•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Looking for first preseason point•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: No delays expected at camp•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Skates at practice Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Has shoulder surgery•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Shifts to LTIR•