Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Goldie Howe hat trick against Bolts
Werenski scored a goal and an assist -- both on the power play -- while adding two shots, a blocked shot, a hit, a five-minute fighting major and a plus-1 rating in Friday's 5-1 win over the Lightning in Game 2 of their first-round series.
The game got increasingly physical as the Bolts got more frustrated, and just a few minutes after Werenski scored a first-period tally he got into a scrap with Brayden Point -- the first fight of the young defenseman's NHL career. Werenski has notched three points (one goal, two helpers), all with the man advantage, to help the Jackets jump out to a 2-0 lead, with the series now shifting back to Columbus on Sunday.
