Werenski (upper body) will play in Sunday's Game 5 against the Maple Leafs, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Werenski underwent an MRI on Saturday after exiting Friday's Game 4 in the third period with an upper-body injury, but the results were clearly encouraging. The 23-year-old blueliner, who's picked up one assist and fired 14 shots on goal through the first four games of the series, will skate on Columbus' top pairing and first power-play unit Sunday.