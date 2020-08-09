Werenski (upper body) will play in Sunday's Game 5 against the Maple Leafs, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Werenski underwent an MRI on Saturday after exiting Friday's Game 4 in the third period with an upper-body injury, but the results were clearly encouraging. The 23-year-old blueliner, who's picked up one assist and fired 14 shots on goal through the first four games of the series, will skate on Columbus' top pairing and first power-play unit Sunday.
