Werenski (lower body) will play Friday against the Avalanche, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Werenski was injured Tuesday against Detroit but won't be forced to miss any additional action. The 26-year-old blueliner has 43 points in 57 games this season, including 10 over his last 11 appearances. He'll skate in a top-pair role Friday.