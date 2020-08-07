Werenski notched an assist, five shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Maple Leafs in Game 3.
Werenski set up the first of Pierre-Luc Dubois' three tallies in the contest. It was a big improvement from Tuesday's 3-0 loss in Game 2, where Werenski went minus-3. The 23-year-old blueliner had a career-high 20 goals in 63 contests during the regular season -- when he's playing well, he can be a big boost to the Blue Jackets' offense.
