Werenski tallied two assists and registered five shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Ottawa.

Werenski provided a primary helper on both of the Blue Jackets' goals. The 27-year-old blueliner has 52 assists, 72 points, 120 blocks and 261 shots on net in 71 games this season. Werenski is one of three defensemen who is on pace to finish the season above a point-per-game pace. Because of this, he can be penciled in as a nominee for the Norris Trophy this season. If Werenski can end the season on a strong run of points and put his recent six-game scoreless streak behind him, he can make a strong case for the award. Werenski should challenge for the 80-point mark by the end of the regular season and finish the year as a top-three fantasy defenseman.