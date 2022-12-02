Werenski had successful shoulder surgery Tuesday.
Werenski is gone for the season as he is expected to miss the next six months. The talented defenseman should be ready to go in September when training camp for the 2023-24 season begins. He had three goals and five assists in 13 games before his injury.
