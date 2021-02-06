Werenski (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.

Werenski is expected to miss 1-to-2 weeks, but he'll be eligible to return as soon as Feb. 11 against the Blackhawks. His absence leaves a massive hole on the blue line, as he's averaged 24:09 of ice time per game, including significant power-play time. Seth Jones likely will bump up to the top power-play unit for now, and Dean Kukan is slated to play on the first pairing for now.