Werenski posted an assist, four shots on goal and two blocked shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Senators.

Werenski's shot produced a rebound in overtime, leading to the winning tally from Emil Bemstrom. In February, Werenski has three goals and four helpers in 13 games. He's averaged nearly 25 minutes per outing, which helps to fill the void left by Seth Jones (ankle). Werenski has 37 points, 166 shots, 53 blocks and a plus-10 rating in 57 contests this season.