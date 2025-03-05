Werenski scored two goals in a 6-2 loss to Tampa Bay on Tuesday.

One of the goals came shorthanded. Werenski hit the 20-goal mark Tuesday, which ties his career mark set in 2019-20. He also tied his career mark in shots (216), and he continues to pound out points. Werenski has 66 points in 60 games, and he's bound to earn a Norris nomination. He's just two points behind the great Cale Makar for the NHL scoring lead from the blue line.