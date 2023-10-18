Werenski (quadriceps) hopes to return for Friday's game versus Calgary, according to Aaron Portzline of The Athletic.

Werenski, who has missed Columbus' last two contests, took part in Wednesday's practice and will see how his quadriceps feel Thursday before a determination is made about his availability. If he's able to play Friday, then David Jiricek might lose his spot in the lineup. Werenski had 11 goals and 48 points in 68 games in 2021-22, but he was limited to 13 appearances last season due to a shoulder injury.