Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Huge night against Boston
Werenski scored a power-play goal and added three even-strength assists in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Bruins.
The four points were a career high for the blueliner, and he's now potted double-digit goals for the third straight season. Werenski hadn't put together a multi-point performance since Jan. 10, but the 22-year-old has the talent to close out the regular season on a tear, especially if the Jackets' deadline additions are finally getting comfortable.
