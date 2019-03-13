Werenski scored a power-play goal and added three even-strength assists in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Bruins.

The four points were a career high for the blueliner, and he's now potted double-digit goals for the third straight season. Werenski hadn't put together a multi-point performance since Jan. 10, but the 22-year-old has the talent to close out the regular season on a tear, especially if the Jackets' deadline additions are finally getting comfortable.