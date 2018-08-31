Werenski (shoulder) is not a lock to play in the Oct. 4 season opener against the Red Wings, The Columbus Dispatch reports.

With training camp less than two weeks away for the Blue Jackets, plenty of attention is on Werenski's status following shoulder surgery, as performed May 3. One of the league's brightest young stars, the left-shooting rearguard accumulated 16 goals and 21 assists over 77 games in 2017-18. The Metropolitan Division club has the luxury of paying him only $925,000 this season for the final year of his entry-level contract.