Werenski (upper body) had a goal on two shots while adding three hits and two PIM in Sunday's 3-0 win over Toronto in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Werenski left Game 4 with an undisclosed injury but was right back in the lineup Sunday after receiving apparently positive MRI results. The 23-year-old opened the scoring six-and-a-half minutes into the game when his point shot deflected off the body of a Toronto defenseman and past goaltender Frederik Andersen. Werenski was able to log just under 23 minutes of ice time alongside Seth Jones on Columbus' top defensive pairing.