Werenski (leg) will be available for Monday's home matchup with the Canadiens, per Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.

Werenski is managing an injury to his left leg, but he'll give it a go in the last game before the league's Christmas break. The star defenseman will skate in his usual spot on the top defensive pairing alongside Dante Fabbro.

