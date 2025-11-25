Werenski sustained an upper-body injury during Monday's game versus the Capitals and will not return.

Werenski didn't come out for the start of the third period and was ruled out shortly thereafter. The star blueliner logged four shots on goal and one block in 17:36 of ice time prior to exiting the contest. There will be a big void to fill on Columbus' blue line if Werenski is forced to miss any time. He should be considered day-to-day ahead of Wednesday's home matchup versus the Maple Leafs.