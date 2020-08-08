Werenski (upper body) did not join the Blue Jackets on the bench during overtime in Game 4 versus the Maple Leafs, Alison Lukan of The Athletic reports.

Werenski's last shift ended with 9:08 remaining in the third period, and he was seen getting attention from the team's training staff on the bench. It's unclear how Werenski got hurt, but the trainers appeared to be checking out his shoulder or back. Missing the 23-year-old blueliner for any length of time would be a huge blow to the Blue Jackets' defense.