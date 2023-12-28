Werenski (lower body) won't return to Wednesday's game versus the Devils.
Werenski got tangled with a Devils player in the second period and appeared to get the worst of it. He was unable to put any weight on his left leg when he left the ice. More details about Werenski's injury should surface prior to Friday's game versus the Maple Leafs.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Big night in win over Buffalo•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Contributes helper in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Generates two power-play assists•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Erupts for four-point night•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Snags assist Sunday•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Pockets helper in Saturday's loss•