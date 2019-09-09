The Blue Jackets signed Werenski to a three-year, $15 million contract Monday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Werenski looked prepared to hold out of training camp by not signing his qualifying offer, but those issues are in the past as Werenski has signed a short-term deal. When the deal expires Werenski will still be a restricted free agent. Werenski had an excellent 2018-19 campaign -- he posted 11 goals and 44 points -- and he's still just 22 years old with plenty of potential. The Blue Jackets lost a ton of firepower this offseason when Artemi Panarin and Sergei Bobrovsky signed elsewhere, so Werenski will continue to be relied upon with Seth Jones on both ends of the ice.