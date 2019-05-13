Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Joining Team USA
Werenski was added to the Team USA roster for the 2019 IIHF World Championship, Jeff Svoboda of Jackets' Insider reports.
Werenski ended the season on an eight-game goal drought, but should be able to add some offensive firepower to the Team USA blue line. The 21-year-old reached the 40-point threshold for the second time in his young career this season, including 15 power-play points. The Michigan native will be a restricted free agent this offseason and will garner a significant pay raise compared to hsi entry-level deal ($925,000).
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Goldie Howe hat trick against Bolts•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Returns after passing protocol•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Will be active Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Fans seeking clarity on injury•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Registers pair of points•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Huge night against Boston•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...