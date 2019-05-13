Werenski was added to the Team USA roster for the 2019 IIHF World Championship, Jeff Svoboda of Jackets' Insider reports.

Werenski ended the season on an eight-game goal drought, but should be able to add some offensive firepower to the Team USA blue line. The 21-year-old reached the 40-point threshold for the second time in his young career this season, including 15 power-play points. The Michigan native will be a restricted free agent this offseason and will garner a significant pay raise compared to hsi entry-level deal ($925,000).