Werenski scored a goal and posted two shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Jets.

Werenski found the back of the net early in the third period, but by the time he had scored, the Blue Jackets were already down by multiple goals. He has six goals this campaign, and he also extended his point streak to four contests. During that prolific four-game stretch, Werenski has two goals, three assists, 15 shots, two hits, five blocked shots and an even rating.