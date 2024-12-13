Werenski scored a goal Thursday in a 2-1 loss to the Capitals.

Werenski is on a three-game, three-point, power-play scoring streak that includes two goals and one assist. He sits third in the NHL in scoring with 30 points (29 games), but most impressively, his 10 goals are the most among NHL blueliners. Werenski set a career-best mark in points (57) last season, but he's about to blow that finish out of the water. He's a fantasy pillar.