Werenski (upper body) left Saturday's game against the Islanders and will not return.

Werenski appeared to hurt his shoulder while colliding into the Blue Jackets' net in the first period of Saturday's contest. It remains to be seen how significant the injury is, but it did not look good when it happened and could force Werenski to miss time. Columbus' next game is Tuesday at home against the Coyotes.

