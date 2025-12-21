Werenski sustained an apparent lower-body injury on a blocked shot in Saturday's game versus the Ducks, and there was no update on his status after the contest, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Werenski had to crawl off the ice and needed assistance getting to the locker room, so there is at least moderate concern with this injury. Prior to getting hurt, he picked up a goal and an assist Saturday, giving him five goals and five helpers during his five-game point streak. The defenseman's status for Monday's game versus the Kings is up in the air pending further evaluation, but an absence of any length would be a significant blow to Columbus' blue line.