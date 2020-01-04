Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Lights lamp twice Saturday
Werenski scored two goals on five shots while adding two hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Sharks.
Both goals were scored in similar fashion, as Werenski swooped down from the point to corral a loose puck and fire it behind Aaron Dell, but the Jackets couldn't muster any other offense. The 22-year-old has been on fire since returning to action from an upper-body injury in mid-December, scoring seven goals and nine points in the last eight games.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Explodes for hat trick•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Back on scoresheet•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Activated off injured reserve•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Placed on IR•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Faces four-week absence•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Leaves after scary collision•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.