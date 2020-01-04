Werenski scored two goals on five shots while adding two hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Sharks.

Both goals were scored in similar fashion, as Werenski swooped down from the point to corral a loose puck and fire it behind Aaron Dell, but the Jackets couldn't muster any other offense. The 22-year-old has been on fire since returning to action from an upper-body injury in mid-December, scoring seven goals and nine points in the last eight games.