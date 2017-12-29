Werenski (undisclosed) is expected to rejoin the lineup Friday against the Senators, Chris Stevenson of NHL.com reports.

Werenski has been sidelined for four straight tilts because of the undisclosed issue, but he will provide the Blue Jackets with a spark on both ends of the ice. Entering Friday's action, the second-year blueliner has racked 18 points (10 goals, eight assists) through 34 games. However, he only has four points on the power play thus far. It wouldn't be surprising to see that pick up moving forward.