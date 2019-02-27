Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Lone point not enough against Pens
Werenski recorded a power-play assist Tuesday in a 5-2 loss to the Penguins.
Werenski picked up a game-high 27:03 of ice time, as coach John Tortorella naturally wanted to give his stud players maximum opportunities to keep up with the division rival. Werenski skated to a minus-2 rating in the loss, but he stretched his point streak to three games to salvage his fantasy performance. The third-year defenseman is up to nine goals and 24 assists -- including 12 power-play points -- through 62 games.
