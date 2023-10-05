Werenski has zero points and 14 shots on goal through four preseason contests, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

The blueliner missed most of last season due to a shoulder injury he sustained in early November, and he hasn't been able to shake off all the rust yet in training camp. "Certain things are harder than I thought they'd be," Werenski said after Wednesday's game against the Sabres. "Like going back on pucks, plays I'm usually really good at. Finding the middle guy (on the breakout), holding it an extra second and finding the seam (pass to a forward). Those plays, I feel like I'm not seeing them yet." The Blue Jackets are counting on Werenski to return to the form that saw him rack up 11 goals and 48 points over only 68 games in 2021-22, but fantasy GMs shouldn't be surprised if the 26-year-old has a slow start to the campaign, and there's no guarantee he stays healthy this season, either -- he hasn't played a full schedule since 2018-19.