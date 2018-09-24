Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Looking to play Friday
Werenski (shoulder) is hoping to suit up for Friday's preseason tilt against the Penguins, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Werenski maintained that his priority is to be ready for Opening Night, but getting in a tuneup match or two should help shake out the rust. The news does rule the Michigan native out for Tuesday's clash with Buffalo. Despite falling 10 points shy of his rookie points total, Werenski still managed to set a career high in goals (16) and could certainly challenge for the 20-goal and 40-point marks this season.
