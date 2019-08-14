Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Looking to sign soon
Werenski is slated to sign a new contract with the Blue Jackets prior to training camp, NHL.com reports.
Despite not signing his qualifying offer, Werenski's agent Pat Brisson told reporters, "It's our intention to have an agreement in time fo camp." The blueliner is coming off a second 40-plus point campaign in his three NHL seasons. Given his offensive contributions, the 22-year-old will no doubt be getting a big pay raise which could see him top Seth Jones' $5.4 million cap hit.
