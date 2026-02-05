Werenski scored the game-winning goal in Wednesday's 4-0 win over Chicago.

Werenski saw his centering attempt early in the first period pinball off Louis Crevier's stick, Alex Vlasic's skate and past Spencer Knight to give Columbus a 1-0 lead, and it proved to be all the support Jet Greaves would need. The goal was also Werenski's 20th of the season, making him the first defenseman in history with 20 goals prior to an Olympic break, per Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch. He's also the third American defenseman ever with consecutive 20-goal campaigns, joining Reed Larson and Hall of Famer Phil Housley. Werenski will now take his talents to Milan with Team USA riding a seven-game point streak in which he's racked up two goals and 10 points.